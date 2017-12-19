John Legend joins Alice Cooper for NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' live musical

John Legend will play Jesus of Nazareth in “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” coming on Easter 2018 from NBC.

“Just woke up to Andrew LLoyd Webber tweeting about me. It’s a good day,” the “All of Me” singer said Tuesday on social media, forwarding a message from the man behind the original musical’s music.

“We are thrilled to have @johnlegend join us as Jesus for @JCSTheMusical Live! this Easter #TeamALW,” said Webber. He, Legend and lyricist Tim Rice are among the executive producers on NBC’s version.

“This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn’t anyone better to bring this story to a new audience,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way.”

Alice Cooper’s casting as King Herod was announced earlier in December. The show covers the final days of Jesus’ life.

Unlike Fox’s recent “A Christmas Story Live,” which was broadcast from the studio’s back lot and sound stages (and tanked in the ratings), NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” will air live from the Marcy Armory stage in Brooklyn on April 1.

Legend, who’s already won at the Oscars, Grammys and Tonys, might get a shot at an Emmy to complete his set of awards, thereby becoming an EGOT winner.