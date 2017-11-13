John Oliver calls Louis C.K.’s actions ‘indefensible’

John Oliver didn't have much time to spare on Sunday night's Season 4 finale of "Last Week Tonight," giving the bulk of the episode over to dissecting the twisted behemoth that is the Trump presidency.

But the "Daily Show" alumni did carve out a moment to savage the recently exposed Louis C.K. sexual misconduct scandal with just a few brief lines.

"We saw everything from Republicans continuing to roll out their tax reform plan, with all the grace of a horse falling down a spiral staircase," Oliver said of the past week, "to the New York Times reporting Louis C.K.’s gross sexual misconduct."

That would be conduct which, according to Oliver, "is completely indefensible and which inevitably resulted in the cancellation of his new film, 'Exhibit A If This Ever Goes to Trial.'"

Oliver was referring to C.K.'s unreleased film "I Love You, Daddy," a black-and-white effort that many critics view as a blatant homage to the work of Woody Allen, that dissects the power imbalance implicit between young women and older men.

On Thursday, the New York Times published the stories of five women who accused C.K. of masturbating in front of them — or asking if he could. On Friday, C.K. admitted that the incidents were true.

Even before C.K. verified the accusations were accurate, the distributor for "I Love You, Daddy," the Orchard, announced that it would not move forward with the release of the film.

