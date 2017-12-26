John Oliver is sad his explosive chat with Dustin Hoffman wasn't more constructive

John Oliver wanted his sexual-misconduct conversation with Dustin Hoffman to be something constructive. Alas, it wound up being something that simply made him “feel sad.”

“I knew the stories were out there. I knew that there were a few more coming,” the “Last Week Tonight” host said on Britain’s “The Russell Howard Hour” just before the holiday. “So it felt unavoidable that we had to have a discussion about it.”

Hoffman and Oliver clashed in early December at an anniversary screening of Hoffman’s film “Wag the Dog.” Hoffman was defensive during a panel discussion Oliver moderated, denying he had done anything wrong and saying he had been found guilty simply because he’d been accused.

Oliver said his questions “were not particularly remarkable,” but that Hoffman’s answers “were kind of not great.”

Oliver said that when he found out Hoffman might be there, he gave event organizers a chance to find someone else to conduct the panel. The former “Daily Show” correspondent said he felt he had to ask about stories from women who had accused “The Graduate” actor of bad behavior.

He said the folks in charge said they still wanted him, even knowing uncomfortable questions would be asked. And those questions and answers sparked the big story he predicted would come of them.

“But it didn't really go anywhere constructive,” Oliver told Howard, “so the whole thing just made me feel sad. I just wanted it to become something more constructive, and [it] was clear pretty early on that was not going to happen. ... I tried.

“I tried and failed.”