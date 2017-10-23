And a million hearts just broke: John Stamos is engaged to Caitlin McHugh

"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," Stamos wrote, captioning an illustration of himself and his lady love embracing in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.

The "Fuller House" star popped the question at Disneyland, sharing the news on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday.

The "Scream Queens" actor made a short film of romantic moments from several Disney and Pixar films, People reported, and was prompted to "just ask the girl" after finishing it off with a scene from "The Little Mermaid." (Much to the chagrin of his fans on Twitter.)

After that, he and "The Vampire Diaries" actress celebrated at 21 Royal, a restaurant at the Anaheim resort where Walt Disney once hosted celebrities and dignitaries.

Stamos, 54, first revealed he was seeing a mystery woman during an appearance on "The View" in March 2016. Though he did not refer to her by name, he did disclose her love of Disney. The model-actress, 31, also starred in his short film "Ingenue-ish."

This will be the second marriage for Stamos, who was previously wed to model-actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2004.