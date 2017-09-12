Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Trevor Noah to headline Stand Up for Heroes veterans fundraiser

Jon Stewart, left, and John Oliver will be headlining the Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser for veterans.

Veterans of "The Daily Show" are turning out in force for this year's Stand Up for Heroes fundraising event.

Former host Jon Stewart, current host Trevor Noah, former correspondent John Oliver and current correspondent Hasan Minhaj will all be headlining the 11th annual event, alongside fellow TV host Conan O'Brien and comedian John Mulaney.

Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, Stand Up for Heroes brings together comedians and musicians for a night of entertainment and has raised more than $40 million for wounded service members and their families.

"Stand Up for Heroes is an opportunity for us all to put aside our differences and honor those who have, and continue to sacrifice so much for all of us,” Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, said in a statement Tuesday.

A portion of this year's proceeds will go specifically to support veteran organizations affected by recent natural disasters.

This year's festivities will be Nov. 7 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.