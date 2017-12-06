Jordan Peele to executive produce 'Twilight Zone' reboot for CBS All Access

Jordan Peele may not be stuck in the sunken place, but he’s staying in the horror business.

The writer-director of “Get Out” will executive produce a revival of the classic series “The Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access, CBS’s subscription video-on-demand service, it was announced Wednesday.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele said in a press statement.

CBS All Access has recruited a team well versed in genre fare. In addition to Peele, executive producers on “The Twilight Zone” include screenwriter Simon Kinberg, known for his work on the “X-Men” franchise, and Marco Ramirez, co-creator of Netflix’s “The Defenders.”

The original “Twilight Zone” aired on CBS between 1959 and 1964 and was known for using seemingly fantastical tales to comment on the issues of the day, such as McCarthyism and the threat of nuclear war. It was later revived at CBS and UPN.

Peele, who rose to fame on the Comedy Central sketch series “Key & Peele,” has proved adept at socially relevant horror. The writer-director is garnering Oscar buzz for “Get Out,” a darkly satirical horror film about race relations, which became a cultural sensation this year.

Noting how the original “Twilight Zone” “bridged science fiction, horror and fantasy together to explore human nature and provide social commentary in a way that audiences had never seen before,” Julie McNamara, executive vice president for original content at CBS All Access, described the reboot as “an incredible opportunity to bring today’s audiences a modern reimagining of this iconic series.”

“The Twilight Zone” marks the latest original series to land at CBS All Access, following another genre revival, “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight,” a spinoff of the legal drama “The Good Wife.”