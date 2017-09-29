Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets support from Joe Biden after her cancer diagnosis

Just five hours after Louis-Dreyfus made her cancer public, Joe Biden sent a message of solidarity to his fellow former vice president in crime.

Since her social media announcement, celebrity support for the "Veep" actress has come from all corners, but one missive stood out.

Fans were dismayed when actress and 11-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We Veeps stick together," Biden shared on Twitter, adding, "Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."

Accompanying the tweet was a photo of Biden and Louis-Dreyfus' stint at the 2014 White House Correspondents'' Assn. Dinner, where the two vice presidents got up to some wacky D.C.-based adventures. (Watch the clip above.)

Minutes later, the actress responded to her friend: "Yes we do," she tweeted. "Love back to all of you."

According to a statement HBO released on Thursday, Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed the day after her historic night at the Emmys earlier this month.

"Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time," HBO said. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of 'Veep.'"