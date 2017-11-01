Julianne Moore and Whoopi Goldberg reflect on post-Weinstein Hollywood

Things took a turn for the candid Tuesday night on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" after a caller inquired about guest Julianne Moore's recently canned project at Amazon.

"[With] the Weinstein debacle and another issue at Amazon, everyone kind of walked away and torpedoed it," Moore said of the planned David O. Russell show that would also have starred Robert De Niro.

The show originally received a two-season commitment in 2016 in a partnership between Amazon and Weinstein Co. but was quickly abandoned last month after sexual harassment allegations began emerging against both producer Harvey Weinstein and Amazon Studios head Roy Price.

Fellow "Watch What Happens" guest Whoopi Goldberg quickly jumped into the conversation when the next viewer query wondered whether lasting change in the Hollywood power dynamic was finally at hand.

Moore suggested that change is possible as long as there are repercussions for wrongdoers, but Goldberg had a different take on the matter.

"I think it will only change things when women decide they don’t want to take it," Goldberg said. "You have to make it very, very hard for [people in power] to do it. And that’s going to be on us, predominantly."