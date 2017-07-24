BBC director hopes to close the broadcaster's gender pay gap before 2020

The main entrance to the headquarters of the BBC in London, where 45 female television presenters are demanding equal pay.

The BBC responded with a 2020 target date to implement an equal pay standard. But Claire Balding — one of the BBC's high-profile sports presenters and a leading voice in Sunday's directive — thought the network could step up its efforts.

The memorandum followed last week's release of the BBC's salary report, which revealed that male BBC television and radio personalities earn significantly more than their female counterparts — even those who perform essentially the same job function.

On Sunday, 45 exasperated female television presenters from the BBC wrote a letter to the public broadcaster demanding that it close its gender pay gap. Immediately. (Not three years from now, as BBC management had originally proposed.)

The underpaid women of the BBC have spoken, and it seems the network is listening.

In a letter penned in response to the female presenters, BBC director Tony Hall agreed, saying that the U.K. network must address the salary rift with haste.

“I have committed the BBC to closing the gap by 2020 and if we can get there earlier then we will,” he wrote. “We are not, however, making a standing start. Work is already well underway across the organization to help achieve this. There will be wider consultation meetings over the next two months so we can accelerate further change in the autumn.”

Hall reiterated that he feels "confident" the salary figures will "look very different" when they're published again next year, adding that closing the gap has been "a personal priority over the last four years."

But, evidently, there's still quite a bit of work ahead.

"When other organizations publish their gender pay data by next April," Hall's letter read, "I want the BBC to be one of the best performers when comparisons are made."

"But beyond that," he continued, "over the next three years I want the BBC to be regarded as an exemplar on gender and diversity."