Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Lady Gaga subpoenaed in producer Dr. Luke's lawsuit against pop singer Kesha
- 'Ride on, genius': Celebrities mourn the loss of Sam Shepard
- Macaulay Culkin got his first tattoo with goddaughter Paris Jackson, and it's a match
- Alex Jones' products are almost as bad as his conspiracy theories, says John Oliver
- Vintage 'Casablanca' poster sells for $487,000
Macaulay Culkin got his first tattoo with goddaughter Paris Jackson, and it's a match
|Emily Mae Czachor
For Paris Jackson, getting inked is nothing out of the ordinary. With more than 50 tattoos already under her belt, the 19-year-old daughter of late pop king Michael Jackson collects body art like postage stamps.
According to E! News, the budding actress got her latest over the weekend: an understated sketch of a red spoon, just below the crook of her left arm.
A new tattoo might be old-hat for Jackson, but it wasn't for Macaulay Culkin, Jackson's 36-year-old godfather -- and first-time tattoo patron -- who emerged from West Hollywood's Tattoo Mania with a matching spoon on his own forearm.
Though neither Jackson nor Culkin spoke to the meaning of the double-inking, the design is supposedly meant to represent a kind of chronic struggle.
And that's not the only news that Culkin made recently. The Internet nearly lost its collective mind last week when a new photo emerged of the "Home Alone" actor looking healthy and happy. E! News even declared that Culkin "definitely just won 2017's greatest makeover."