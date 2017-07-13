From low blows to tender speeches, watch the 5 must-see moments from the ESPY Awards

Host Peyton Manning takes the stage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)

The ESPY Awards celebrated their 25th anniversary on Wednesday night with a ceremony for the history books, hosted by everyone's favorite NFL goofball and quarterback, Peyton Manning. The evening's headliners delivered a whole spectrum's worth of emotions: They laughed, they cried, they shot one another dirty looks from across the interior of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here are five must-see recaps:

1. Manning cracked a joke about Kevin Durant (who was clearly not amused)

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

Manning kicked off this year's awards show with a series of thinly veiled digs masquerading as punchlines. But in his most contentious quip, he targeted newly designated NBA champion Kevin Durant. Despite uproarious cackles from the audience (including Durant's mother), Durant remained staunchly unamused. Referencing the success of the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team at the Rio Olympics, Manning said: "Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year."

(For context: In an unprecedented career move last summer, Durant dumped the Oklahoma City Thunder — his team of two years — for the Golden State Warriors. His decision was met with a whole lot of criticism because Durant was pretty clearly just angling for his first championship ring.) True to form, the fast-acting people of Twitter swiftly recognized Durant's solemn-faced reaction as prime meme material.

2. Julian Edelman fired back at Manning's quips

Manning roasted several folks throughout the night, but in his acceptance speech for best game, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman served the multi-champion quarterback his due comeuppance. "You know, I never thought I'd say this, but Peyton Manning is kind of killing it," Edelman paused. "We are indoors, though." It was a particularly egregious jab, playing off the semi-farcical remark that Manning plays better under a dome than he does outdoors.

3. Michelle Obama paid her respects to Eunice Kennedy Shriver's memory

The former first lady was presenting the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which was given posthumously to Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who founded the Special Olympics in 1968. The award reflected the tone of the entire evening, which, in large part, paid homage to individuals living with disabilities. In lieu of Shriver's physical presence, Obama delivered a speech in her memory — and it was a tearjerker. "[She was] a woman who believed that everyone has something to contribute and everyone deserves a chance to push themselves, to find out what they're made of and to compete and win," Obama said. "She knew that when we give others the chance to fulfill their greatest potential, we all win."

4. Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, 15, wowed the audience with his moving acceptance speech

Robertson, known to some as the official "hype man" for the New Orleans Saints, was the evening's recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance — an acknowledgment of his strength amid a lifelong battle with a chronic liver disease. He exuded a wise-beyond-his-years understanding of the world around him, and he certainly knows how to command a stage.

5. Manning showed his comedic chops