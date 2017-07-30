Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Stephen Colbert on Anthony Scaramucci's NSFW rant
- Tiffany Haddish clarifies controversial Bill Cosby remarks: 'I'm not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf'
- Hulu lands ABC's popular '90s programming block TGIF
- TV Academy announces which awards will be handed out during Primetime, Creative Arts Emmys
- Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' to complete Amazon's turn to full-service distribution
A Star Is Born: Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 70 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Imagine getting off the boat. Someone calls and says, 'I hear you're Mr. Universe. Do you want to be in a movie?' I say, 'Sure.' And all of a sudden I am running with the chariots through Central Park. Of course, no one can expect much of one's performance but it was on-the-job training.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 1991