Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Benedict Cumberbatch turns 41 today

I think [being surprised by what's in a film is] a rare thing in our day and age where you have a super-saturation of media over-publicizing every detail or spoilers in adverts or trailers. That's what it should be about, going to the movies. It shouldn't be about ticking off a list of, 'Yeah, I heard that was going to happen.'

Benedict Cumberbatch, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Benedict Cumberbatch, the thinking man's alpha wolf

