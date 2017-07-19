Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Los Angeles Times' Carolina A. Miranda wins Rabkin Prize for arts writers
- Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton announce their final duet performance as he closes out his career
- Ed Sheeran, fresh from deleting his Twitter account, will make a 'Simpsons' cameo
- Is 'The Disaster Artist' James Franco's next shot at Oscar gold?
- Disney says Kermit the Frog puppeteer fired over 'unacceptable business conduct'
A Star Is Born: Benedict Cumberbatch turns 41 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think [being surprised by what's in a film is] a rare thing in our day and age where you have a super-saturation of media over-publicizing every detail or spoilers in adverts or trailers. That's what it should be about, going to the movies. It shouldn't be about ticking off a list of, 'Yeah, I heard that was going to happen.'
Benedict Cumberbatch, 2013
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Benedict Cumberbatch, the thinking man's alpha wolf