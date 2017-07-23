Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Bjork shows the humanity in machinery at Friday's start of FYF Fest
- After a long absence, Missy Elliott returns — and turns FYF into a dance party
- In impressive 3-D set, Flying Lotus breaks the fourth wall at the music festival
- From serene to savage at FYF, Angel Olsen goes in for the kill
- No early headaches as a newly expanded FYF begins
- Comic-Con 2017 live updates
A Star is Born: Daniel Radcliffe turns 28 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I don't have a sense of which parts of my life are just for me and which parts are kind of owned by everybody.
Daniel Radcliffe, 2014
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Daniel Radcliffe hopes the magic is gone and he'll be taken seriously