- Iggy Pop is 70 and he obliterated his set at FYF Fest
- Alice Cooper discovers forgotten Andy Warhol masterpiece rolled up in storage locker
- BBC director hopes to close the broadcaster's gender pay gap before 2020
- Solange brings healing to FYF Fest with jubilant celebration of black joy
- 'My Friend Dahmer' trailer chronicles the serial killer's high school years
- We talked to Issa Rae about that scene from the 'Insecure' Season 2 premiere
A Star Is Born: Illeana Douglas turns 52 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Sometimes people will say to me, 'Why do you seem so happy?' But I can't believe I'm getting to do this. I'm so consciously appreciative of the fact that I've managed to make a living in this business. When I talk to young actors, I say it's about stamina. If you're the last person standing, you will be successful.
Illeana Douglas, 1999
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Her Own Star Search