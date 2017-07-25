ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Illeana Douglas turns 52 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Perry C. Riddle / Los Angeles Times)

Sometimes people will say to me, 'Why do you seem so happy?' But I can't believe I'm getting to do this. I'm so consciously appreciative of the fact that I've managed to make a living in this business. When I talk to young actors, I say it's about stamina. If you're the last person standing, you will be successful.

Illeana Douglas, 1999

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Her Own Star Search

 

