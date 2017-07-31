ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: J.K. Rowling turns 52 today

One of my strengths, I think, is that I am able to know when I haven't done my best. I think I'm generally able to see where I fall short.

J.K. Rowling, 2000

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Upward and Onward Toward Book Seven -- Her Way

