Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Angelina Jolie talks about 'difficult' split from Brad Pitt
- Caitlyn Jenner questions why Trump isn't fighting for transgender service members
- Trump's transgender military policy sparks Hollywood scorn
- Robert Pattinson confirms he's 'kind of' engaged to singer FKA Twigs
- “Riverdale” stars on Season 2 'ships, Toni Topaz, and the great debate: Should the show go supernatural?
A Star Is Born: Norman Lear turns 95 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
People also laugh harder when they are interested and concerned and care. When you've got people worried about what's going to happen [to a character], then you can present a laugh to them, and the laugh is far bigger.
Norman Lear, 2012
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patt Morrison Asks: Norman Lear, TV's seriously funny icon