A Star Is Born: Norman Lear turns 95 today

People also laugh harder when they are interested and concerned and care. When you've got people worried about what's going to happen [to a character], then you can present a laugh to them, and the laugh is far bigger.

Norman Lear, 2012

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patt Morrison Asks: Norman Lear, TV's seriously funny icon

