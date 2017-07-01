ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Olivia de Havilland turns 101 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

When [Errol Flynn's] autobiography came out I couldn't resist checking the index and going to the page where he mentioned me. He said he thought he loved me. 'Thought!' That meant he didn't! I didn't read another word! Then several years ago when I was returning for the release of the DVD version of 'Gone With the Wind,' I was determined to read more. I began with his second sentence about me in which he said that he decided that he did love me. To think of all those years I didn't believe he did.

Olivia de Havilland, 2006

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Her return engagement

READ MORE: Olivia de Havilland 101: Everything you need to know as the movie legend celebrates her 101st birthday

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
68°