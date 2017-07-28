ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Sally Struthers turns 70 today

(Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)

I've never understood acting awards. Calling somebody 'best actor' is a really crazy concept. If we wanted trophies, we should have joined a bowling team.

Sally Struthers, 1998

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Road-Tested; Sally Struthers Sings the Praises of Touring With 'Grease' and 'Annie'

Latest updates

