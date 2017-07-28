Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Stephen Colbert on Anthony Scaramucci's NSFW rant
- Tiffany Haddish clarifies controversial Bill Cosby remarks: 'I'm not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf'
- Hulu lands ABC's popular '90s programming block TGIF
- TV Academy announces which awards will be handed out during Primetime, Creative Arts Emmys
- Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' to complete Amazon's turn to full-service distribution
A Star Is Born: Sally Struthers turns 70 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I've never understood acting awards. Calling somebody 'best actor' is a really crazy concept. If we wanted trophies, we should have joined a bowling team.
Sally Struthers, 1998