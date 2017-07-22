ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Selena Gomez turns 25 today

I'm fully aware of where I started, and that is Disney Channel. They're what gave me everything, in a way. And I love my fans. They mean the absolute world to me. So whenever I make my music or go with my clothing line or pick roles, it's all about making sure that they can go see it.

Selena Gomez, 2010

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Performance: Selena Gomez

