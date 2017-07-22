Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- HBO's 'Confederate' producers promise it's not a typical slavery story
- Stephen Colbert visits the Moscow hotel room where alleged Trump 'pee pee tape' was recorded
- Comic-Con 2017 live updates
- Maria Menounos laughed in disbelief at brain-tumor diagnosis
- Justin Bieber banned: In China, he's performer non grata
A Star Is Born: Selena Gomez turns 25 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I'm fully aware of where I started, and that is Disney Channel. They're what gave me everything, in a way. And I love my fans. They mean the absolute world to me. So whenever I make my music or go with my clothing line or pick roles, it's all about making sure that they can go see it.
Selena Gomez, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Performance: Selena Gomez