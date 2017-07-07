ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Shelley Duvall turns 68 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Bill Varie / Los Angeles Times)

When I turned 18, I felt I was grown up. Then when I was 21, I reflected, 'Boy, I was just a kid then; now I'm grown up.' The same thing happened when I was 27. It wasn't until I was in my early 30s that I realized it was a futile goal to have. You're never grown up. We're all still dealing with the same hopes, same fears, same dreams that we had as children.

Shelley Duvall, 1991

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Shelley Duvall grows up

Latest updates

