Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Patton Oswalt engaged to new love Meredith Salenger
- Andrew Garfield joked that he's a gay man and some people are upset — or are they?
- 'Kevin Hart Day' in Philadelphia honors hometown comic on his birthday
- Kesha returns with triumphant new song, 'Praying,' and announces next album
- Viceland drops trailer for James Van Der Beek's 'What Would Diplo Do?'
- Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcome baby Liam
A Star Is Born: Shelley Duvall turns 68 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When I turned 18, I felt I was grown up. Then when I was 21, I reflected, 'Boy, I was just a kid then; now I'm grown up.' The same thing happened when I was 27. It wasn't until I was in my early 30s that I realized it was a futile goal to have. You're never grown up. We're all still dealing with the same hopes, same fears, same dreams that we had as children.
Shelley Duvall, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Shelley Duvall grows up