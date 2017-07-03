Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor, steps down from E! News
- Britney Spears is mobbed by fans in Tel Aviv
- Swedish music festival Bravalla cancels 2018 event amid sexual assault allegations
- Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' scheduled for takeoff
- Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick reportedly engaged
- 'Wonder Woman' is officially DCEU's biggest domestic box office hit
A Star Is Born: Tom Cruise turns 55 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Film is about capturing moments that will never happen again. You can't say, 'Give me that moment.' It has to happen by itself.
Tom Cruise, 1999
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Eyes' in focus