A veteran on the FYF Fest bill, Jonathan Richman displays eternally boyish charms

"We have no sense of time," Jonathan Richman said near the end of his set Saturday afternoon at FYF Fest. "Can we do another one?"



His audience was small in size but enormous in enthusiasm: Yes, fans made clear, he should do another one.



Anyone familiar with Richman's idiosyncratic music knows he's never cared much about time. At 66 years old, the eternally boyish cult favorite (who reportedly lives these days in Chico) is still doing the same act he's been doing for years, strumming and singing his sly, funny songs about women and music, accompanied only by his trusty drummer, Tommy Larkins.



At FYF, he encored with one of his signature numbers, "I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar," which the crowd sang along with so heartily that he offered to keep playing beyond his allotted 45 minutes.



But then a stagehand appeared and murmured in Richman's ear.



"We gotta go," he said, a man from before the age of tightly scheduled live streams. "See you another time."

