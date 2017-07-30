‘AMC Visionaries' adds Eli Roth, Roots, Gibney for new docu-series

AMC announced several additions to its upcoming “Visionaries” docu-series Saturday at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Writer-director-actor Eli Roth (“Cabin Fever,” “Hostel”) will be offering a deeper look into his signature style of genre filmmaking with “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (working title) and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter (founding members of The Roots) and Alex Gibney ('Going Clear," "History of the Eagles") will executive produce a series called “Rap Yearbook” (another working title). The cable network also has three other installments in development: “History of Video Games,” “Outlaws of the Internet,” and “History of Martial Arts.”

The new “Visionaries” members join the previously announced programs “Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics” and “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction.”

Kirkman and Roth were present at the AMC panel with Cameron appearing via satellite to show sneak peeks from the comics and sci-fi iterations of the series.

A sizzle reel for the “Secret History of Comics” utilized plenty of classic panel pages and a sort of motion comic-like animation to illustrate the early days of Marvel Comics, going all the way back to the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby days. But the real treat was a collection of cameos, famous faces opining about their love of the form including Lee himself, J.K. Simmons, Kevin Smith, and Method Man, who earnestly revealed, “You have to be born a comic book fan, I think.” And there are plenty more talking heads to come, the AMC press release promised Patty Jenkins, Lynda Carter, Famke Janssen, Michelle Rodriguez, and Todd McFarlane.

The second clip shared a look at Cameron’s love letter to science fiction. “Today, science fiction is mainstream but it didn’t used to be that way,” the director explained. “When I was a kid science fiction wasn’t cool, but I thought it was cool.” Cameron wants to focus on closing the gap between current fans' knowledge of modern day sci-fi to the pioneering works of literature that inspired the blockbuster offerings of today. The "Terminator" and "Avatar" director noted that without Jules Verne and H.G. Wells there would be no Avengers, “Star Wars” or his own works. The series will be divided by theme -- space travel, time travel etc.-- and include appearances from Paul W. Anderson, Roland Emmerich, Paul Verhoeven, Bryan Singer, Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Nolan, David Gerrold and D.C. Fontana.

When asked how their respective series would showcase diversity -- the footage screened was very male-centric -- Kirkman responded that “History of Comics” would have two episodes devoted to diversity. One will focus on the women who helped Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston steer the course of the hugely famous female superhero, and another highlighting people of color titled “The Color of Comics.”

The episode "explores the history of black characters, and the lack of black characters in the comic book industry,” said Kirkman. “which touches on the creation of Black Panther — the Marvel character — and does a really cool focus on this company called Milestone Comics that was founded by a group of African American comic book creators to create characters that appealed to them and represented them, because there was a huge lack of representation in comics even in the '90s.”

“You wouldn’t have horror without Mary Shelley and 'Frankenstein,'” Roth added. He cited the late George Romero as an example of how he wants to break down the themes within the horror genre. “At the height of the civil rights movement [Romero] puts an African American as the lead of ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and at the end of the movie he’s shot by a bunch of rednecks. Not because of the color of his skin, but because they think he’s a zombie. But you can read into the implications of that. What [Romero] was doing with using genre to explore racism was so ahead of its time. it’s just as potent today as it was 50 years ago. It’s absolutely something we’re going to be discussing.”

Roth’s urgency to document the horror masters was apparent. It was the death of “Scream” moviemaker Wes Craven that inspired Roth to get involved in "Visionaries."

The panel then took a turn for the analytical when the creators were asked how their series would reflect the world today.

“The fact that dystopian science fiction has come back, especially in television and in movies, is very important,” said Cameron. “It means that in the age that we live in right now the challenges that face us are technological. They’re science challenges: climate change, genetics, artificial intelligence, things like that. These are really on our horizon as major, existential threats.”

“The best horror reflects what’s going on in our times,” said Roth. He used Jordan Peele's "Get Out” — which addressed modern day racial tensions— as a reference. “It’s no accident that movie coming out right now is making over $200 million at the box office. You can tell it’s really resonating with people.”

Bouncing off Cameron’s dystopia revelation, Roth then turned his lens onto the current political climate, “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a cast of characters like this in our White House that’s straight out of WWF wrestling in the '80s. When [Anthony Scaramucci] is coming out with things that would make 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper in his heyday blush. This is a farce, is this actually happening?”

When will we start seeing this dystopian outlook on the current political climate in the movies? Possibly before Roth's series, which will air sometime in 2018, after "History of Comics" and the "Story of Science Fiction" in 2017.