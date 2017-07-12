Want to buy an unreleased Michael Jackson album? It'll cost you at least $50,000

A selection of Michael Jackson memorabilia will be up for auction later this month.

An album of vaulted, mostly unheard Michael Jackson recordings will be auctioned off by New York auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll later this month, along with a host of items from the personal collection of the late King of Pop.

Appearing as a blank, Sony CD-R with the word “Bible” written in blue sharpie, the album features 12 mastered tracks, all with completed vocals from Jackson.

A handful of the songs — “Monster,” “Breaking News” and “Keep Your Head Up” — appeared on “Michael,” a collection of unreleased material cobbled from tracks the singer was crafting in his final years and released a year after his 2009 death by Sony Records and Jackson’s estate.

“Michael” was marred by controversy as critics, fans and even family members questioned the project, some going as far as to suggest that some of the tracks had been completed by a Jackson impersonator.

“Unbeknownst to many fans around the world, [Jackson] was writing and recording songs continuously everywhere from a friend’s home in New Jersey to studios in Las Vegas and Los Angeles with a small group of handpicked collaborators,” the label said amid the backlash.

The album was in the possession of a “personal friend and personal assistant to Michael whose family was very close to Michael for many years, traveling all over the world with him” who wishes to remain anonymous, according to the auction house.

Other tracks on the album are “Black Widow,” “Water,” “Soldier Boy,” “Everything’s Just Fine,” “Let Me Fall in Love,” “All I Need,” “Stay” and “Ready to Win.”

The starting bid on the unreleased album is $50,000. There is a catch, though. The winning bidder won’t have the rights to the music and therefore won’t be able to distribute it. But what’s a better way to impress friends at a party than by playing an unreleased MJ album?



Gotta Have Rock and Roll’s online auction opens July 19 and includes clothing Jackson wore (a ball-cap from Trump Plaza, socks and surgical scrubs are among the oddities), drawings, his personal cassette player and a “Best Daddy in the World” Oscar statuette given to him by his kids.