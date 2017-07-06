Andrew Garfield joked that he's a gay man and some people are upset — or are they?

Andrew Garfield Reveals! Andrew Garfield Admits! Andrew Garfield Confesses! Andrew Garfield Won't Rule Out!

Yep, that's how the headlines are reading in reaction to what appears to be a bit of light-heartedness that the "Angels in America" actor delivered during a recent panel discussion at the National Theatre in London, where he's portraying Prior Walter in Tony Kushner's AIDS-themed play.

The actor's revelatory confession/admission was that he "wouldn't rule out" a same-sex relationship. Well, that and he watched a lot of "RuPaul's Drag Race" while researching the role of a gay man.

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” Garfield told an audience member at the chat, according to Gay Times, which attended. "Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role."

The 33-year-old, who has been known to get very geeky when promoting his projects, shared his commitment to the grueling gig — and his secret weapon.

"My only time off during rehearsals — every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," he said of "RuPaul's Drag Race." "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act — that’s all."

Of course, the inevitable followed: Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash! Because watching reality TV doesn't help a person understand oppression.