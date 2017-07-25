ENTERTAINMENT

Anne Hathaway might fill Barbie's pink plastic shoes in upcoming movie

Libby Hill
Could Anne Hathaway be readying herself to become a Barbie girl in a Barbie world?

Deadline reported Monday that the Oscar-winning actress is in talks to play the doll with it all in a live-action film slated for release next summer from Sony and partner Mattel.

Amy Schumer previously had been attached to the picture before announcing in March that she would be unable to fill Barbie's pink plastic shoes because of scheduling conflicts. 

Hathaway would play a character who leaves Barbieland because she doesn't fit the mold and ends up going on an adventure in the real world. 

Though it's not the "Ocean's Eight" cast member we would have preferred, Hathaway's returning to the realm of outsider comedy ("The Princess Diaries," "The Devil Wears Prada") could be a welcome change of pace. 

