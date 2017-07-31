Anthony Scaramucci is out and Twitter is having a field day

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 10 days on the job.

To lift a line from the pop song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," go ahead and kiss Anthony Scaramucci goodbye.

It's been a robust 10 days since the former Goldman Sachs investment banker, affectionately known as "the Mooch," started his new job as White House communications director. And what a whirlwind 10 days they were.

During that time, Scaramucci's estranged wife, Diedre Ball, gave birth to their second child. Scaramucci was not present for the birth, busy as he was at his new job in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, Scaramucci lashed out on Twitter at then White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, seemingly implying that Priebus had leaked a publicly available financial disclosure form to Politico, tagging both the FBI and Justice Department in the tweet.

On Thursday, Scaramucci took to the CNN morning show "New Day" to continue his attack on Priebus. Later that day, New Yorker magazine writer Ryan Lizza confirmed that Scaramucci had spoken to him via phone Wednesday night and called Priebus a "paranoid schizophrenic" and had, somehow, even worse (vulgar) things to say about White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

All of which led to Priebus' unceremonious dismissal from his position on Friday, with the White House announcing that former general and current Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly would be replacing him.

Hopefully, Scaramucci enjoyed his weekend because it took only a few hours Monday before it was announced that he was the latest ouster in the revolving door that is the Trump administration.

In a statement released Monday, the White House said it "felt it was best to give Chief of Staff Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Twitter, unsurprisingly, is beside itself.

Here are a few choice takes from social media. Fare thee well, Mooch. We hardly knew ye.