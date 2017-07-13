Behold Beyoncé's babies! Singer shares first photo of Sir Carter and Rumi

All hail the Queen mother!

Beyoncé gave the world its first look at month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, sharing an Instagram photo of herself and the babies Thursday night.

The photo featuring Queen Bey wearing a veil and holding the twins in front of an elaborate floral arch is thematically of a piece with the whole of her pregnancy, which often harked back to imagery of a Renaissance Madonna.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾," Beyoncé captioned the photo, complete with emojis representing Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Sir Carter, Rumi and herself.

The snap had already garnered over 1 million likes just 30 minutes after it was posted, just a hint of the world's eagerness to welcome the newest heirs to the future of music.

This is the first confirmation of the twins' names despite Internet sleuthing that revealed the Carter/Knowles family applying for trademarks on the monikers last month.