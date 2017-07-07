Ben Affleck reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck might have a new leading lady in his life.

The "Justice League" star is rumored to be dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, according to several reports out Friday.

Per E! News, which was first with a report of the romance, the Oscar winner and Shookus are "in the early stages" of their relationship. They met up in London for work and reportedly attended Sam Mendes' play "Ferryman" last week.

"It's more than a summer fling," according to a person E! called an insider. "They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow."

Though Affleck and Shookus have not publicly addressed the relationship, People also reported the nascent coupling following a sighting of the two having dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben's new house,” a source told the magazine. "They had dinner at Giorgio Baldi last night. They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben's house."

Following the actor's rehab stint for alcohol abuse in March, he and actress Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce in April after nearly 10 years of marriage. They cited irreconcilable differences and are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three young children, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

Days after the filing, a report surfaced saying that Affleck was moving out of the family guesthouse and into a new home and that he was dating someone, though not seriously.

The parents have remained pretty amicable (save for Garner's incendiary 2016 Vanity Fair interview) and committed to co-parenting their kids since first announcing their separation in 2015. On the heels of a recent family trip to the Bahamas, Affleck and Garner were spotted together on Tuesday celebrating the Fourth of July with their brood at the Pacific Palisades parade, TMZ reported.