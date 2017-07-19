Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Keegan-Michael Key resurrects Luther, Obama's 'anger translator,' for Stephen Colbert
- Madonna blocks auction of Tupac Shakur letter, 'personally worn' panties
- Nothing slow about it: 'Despacito' is now the most-streamed song ever
- 'Teen Wolf' might be howling a different tune on MTV
- Los Angeles Times' Carolina A. Miranda wins Rabkin Prize for arts writers
Blac Chyna says she's glad to be 'relieved' of Rob Kardashian
|Christie D'Zurilla
Blac Chyna is happy to put Rob Kardashian in her rearview mirror after he posted naked pictures of her online in a profane, ill-conceived rant — but not before she does a sit-down interview about how she’s putting him in said rearview.
“I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” she told People.
Moving forward, she said, she’s all about being happy, so that King Cairo, her son with Tyga, and Dream, her daughter with Kardashian, can be happy as well.
The woman born Angela White also wants to speak up, she said, for other women who might find themselves in a similar ugly-split situation.
The 29-year-old was granted a restraining order against baby daddy No. 2 on July 10, five days after he went off at her on social media, posting nude pictures she’d sent him and accusing her of cheating on him and using drugs.
The couple split in December but stayed in each other’s lives until the rant, which it appears was prompted when Chyna, Kardashian claims, sent him a video of her cuddling up in bed with another man.
They have an unwritten 50-50 agreement regarding custody of Dream, according to TMZ, and she told People there’s “no turning back” when it comes to a romantic relationship. As in, no way is that ever happening again between them.
Chyna has been hard at work in recent days and appears to have taken career pages from fellow estranged Kardashian-clan member Scott Disick and onetime would-be in-laws Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
A la Disick, she hosted a party Saturday at a strip club in Atlanta and reportedly was paid $10,000 to host at the Ace of Diamonds club in West Hollywood on Monday night (and enjoyed a lap dance while she was there). She also is promoting a makeup collection, Lashed Cosmetics, which echoes the reality-TV ladies’ beauty businesses.
Chyna told People she had found strength in the alleged revenge-porn drama.
“If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that’s my choice,” she said. “This is my body. It’s my right.”