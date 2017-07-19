Blac Chyna says she's glad to be 'relieved' of Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is happy to put Rob Kardashian in her rearview mirror after he posted naked pictures of her online in a profane, ill-conceived rant — but not before she does a sit-down interview about how she’s putting him in said rearview.

“I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” she told People.

Moving forward, she said, she’s all about being happy, so that King Cairo, her son with Tyga, and Dream, her daughter with Kardashian, can be happy as well.

The woman born Angela White also wants to speak up, she said, for other women who might find themselves in a similar ugly-split situation.

The 29-year-old was granted a restraining order against baby daddy No. 2 on July 10, five days after he went off at her on social media, posting nude pictures she’d sent him and accusing her of cheating on him and using drugs.