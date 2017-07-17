Dark world of 'Blade Runner 2049' gets even darker in trailer No. 2

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Christie D'Zurilla
A second "Blade Runner 2049" trailer is out, and the forecast for California in the future remains — no surprise — dark.
Harrison Ford's long-missing Rick Deckard has more presence in this clip, which Ryan Gosling teased on social media Sunday and "Good Morning America" debuted Monday.
"You're a cop. I did your job once," Deckard tells Gosling's Officer K, who replies, "Things were simpler then."
Deckard gives some hints about his disappearance 30 years prior: "I covered my tracks. Scrambled the records. We were being hunted."
Whoever's hunting whom in director Denis Villeneuve's 2049, it's all still terribly, terribly intense.
One more ominous note in a sea of ominous notes: Since the first trailer, Jared Leto's line, "Every civilization was built off the back of a disposable work force," has morphed into the more direct, "Every leap of civilization was built off the back of slaves."
Alas, Leto's creepy Neander Wallace "can only make so many."
"Blade Runner 2049" hits theaters worldwide Oct. 6.