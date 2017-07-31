Netflix getting 'A Little Help' from Carol Burnett

What do you get when you pair up a living legend with a bunch of little kids? Comedy gold, if Netflix has its way.

The online streaming service announced Monday that comedy icon Carol Burnett will be returning to television with "A Little Help With Carol Burnett," an original unscripted series that pairs Burnett with children to tackle life's dilemmas.

“Someone once asked me how old I am inside,” Burnett said in a statement Monday. “I thought about it and came up with, ‘I’m about eight.’ So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age.”

Kids ages 4-8 will join Burnett as celebrities and everyday folks bring their real-life problems to the show to get advice in front of a live studio audience.

“We’re thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix,” Bela Bajaria, the service's vice president of content acquisition, said in Monday's announcement. “Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her.”

"A Little Help With Carol Burnett" will be produced by dick clark productions and is the company's first Netflix project.

This is the second television project announced this year for Burnett, 84. In February, ABC ordered a pilot for multi-camera comedy "Household Name," starring Burnett, though the series has not been picked up in its current iteration.

Debuting in 2018, "A Little Help With Carol Burnett" will feature 12 half-hour episodes.