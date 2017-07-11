Charlie Sheen's 9/11 drama set for September release

For more than a decade, Charlie Sheen has publicly questioned that Islamic terrorists were behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center.

"It seems to me like 19 amateurs with box cutters taking over four commercial airlines and hitting 75% of their targets -- that feels like a conspiracy theory," he told Alex Jones on the right-wing pundit's radio show in 2006.

Now the actor -- who said he thought the towers may have gone down after a "controlled explosion" -- is starring in a film about the tragedy that took thousands of lives. On Tuesday, Atlas Distribution Co. announced it will release "9/11" in theaters on Sept. 8.

The R-rated drama -- which also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Luis Guzman and Gina Gershon -- follows five individuals who are trapped in an elevator in the North Tower. The group immediately form a bond in an effort to escape before the building collapses.

Written and directed by Martin Guigui, "9/11" is based on a play called "Elevator." Patrick Carson, the playwright, has described his production as "fact-based" and said he used witness and survivor accounts to craft his story.

Meanwhile, Sheen -- whose FX show, "Anger Management," wrapped in 2014 after a two-year run -- has not appeared in a film since Robert Rodriguez's "Machete Kills" in 2013. Most of the "Two and a Half Men" star's acting work in recent years has been comedic, including numerous turns in the spoof franchise "Scary Movie."