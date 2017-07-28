Stephen Colbert had some [bleeped] thoughts on Anthony Scaramucci's NSFW rant

Stephen Colbert took a cue from incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci -- or the Mooch, as he's called -- by giving Thursday's episode of "The Late Show'" a decidedly NSFW vibe.

"We got an incredible taste of unfiltered Mooch today," Colbert said during his monologue.

He was, of course, referring to Scaramucci's disapproving -- and often vulgar -- comments about White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in a New Yorker article that sent social media tongues wagging Thursday.

But to even discuss the matter, Colbert had to issue a warning to CBS censors: "You’re going to want to break out the extra bleeps for this one,” he said before diving in. (If only we could get our ellipses to put in some overtime!)

In his colorful conversation with New Yorker correspondent Ryan Lizza, which took place Wednesday night,Scaramucci was trying to get to the bottom of who leaked that he had dinner at the White House with President Trump, the first lady, Sean Hannity and the former Fox News executive Bill Shine.

Scaramucci described Priebus as a “ ... paranoid schizophrenic” who had blocked him from the White House for six months -- prompting Colbert to break out an impression of Scaramucci.

“Yes, the guy's paranoid, OK? He thinks his own communications director is gonna stab him in the back again,” Colbert said with an exaggerated Italian accent.

“Front stab!” he added with a knifing gesture.

The New Yorker article also detailed how Scaramucci accused Bannon of seeking to “build [his] own brand off the … strength of the president” and made some other inflammatory remarks that we can't fully detail. So we'll let Colbert take it from here.