'Curb Your Enthusiasm' finally has a return date

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" fans can mark their calendars now: The HBO show will reappear Oct. 1.

Or they can do nothing, as a new promo announcing the series' return date says star Larry David did exactly that during a nearly six-year break from new episodes.

The news comes more than a year after HBO announced the show would be back and echoes the network's detail-free June 2016 statement in which David said, "In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.'"

Of course, his version of "nothing" included writing, acting and a Broadway debut.

The fate of the half-hour comedy has been in limbo since its Season 8 finale — blame it on an "indecisive" creator? — which premiered on Sept. 11, 2011, and featured Michael J. Fox.

"I don't think it's out of his system," said Michael Lombardo, HBO's former programming chief, speaking about David and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in June 2015. "I think he wants to have something to say."