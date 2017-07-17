Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Ann Coulter wages a Twitter war on Delta -- and the airline dishes it right back to her
|Libby Hill
Ann Coulter exercised her freedom of speech all weekend, putting Delta Air Lines on blast after a mix-up over a pre-selected seat.
The conservative commentator took to her Twitter feed Saturday afternoon to lambaste the airline: "Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta."
Those are harsh words for Delta, especially given that its competitors are literally dragging customers from their seats.
So what, exactly, set Coulter off?
She didn't get the seat she picked.
Granted, that's pretty annoying. Airline travel is full of little indignities, not the least of which is having to sit next to boorish strangers with no sense of basic civility. But enough about what the rest of the passengers suffered. If you pay for a seat, you should get the seat!
According to a statement released by Delta, Coulter had originally selected an exit-row window seat, 15F, before switching it to 15D, an aisle seat. During boarding, Coulter was inadvertently moved to seat 15A, a window seat.
That's it.
That's the whole thing.
But Coulter was just getting started with being mad online, going on to post photos, not just of Delta employees, but of strangers whom she accused of taking her seat. (Emphasis ours.)
Instead of focusing solely on Delta, Coulter also let loose on the woman who had the misfortune of sitting in Coulter's original seat, as if part of a nefarious plot to ruin her day.
"So glad I took time [to] investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat," Coulter fumed Saturday.
Most egregious to Coulter seems to be that the "other woman" in this case was short, as compared to her own 6-foot frame.
"Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did," she continued Sunday morning.
Delta finally responded to Coulter's extensive complaints with a statement Sunday night.
"We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable.
"Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen.
"Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience.
"We will refund Ms. Coulter's $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased," the statement read.
Oh, dang, that's cold.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Coulter had little interest in being shamed by the airline, at which point she dropped the F-bomb.
Not that one; the political one.
"But I love @Delta declaring my tweets unacceptable. @Delta now dictating acceptable conduct off the plane. NOT fascist at all. #Resist," Coulter fumed in response to Delta's response.
However, it's important to keep in mind what truly matters in all this: Coulter claims that it cost $10,000 of her time to choose the perfect seat for this flight.
Ann. Come on. Just check SeatGuru like the rest of us and call it a day. Or hire an assistant. Or book first class.
Otherwise, welcome to the little indignities of economy-class air travel.
As of Monday morning, Coulter was still tweeting about the incident.
