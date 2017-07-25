Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Despacito's' Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee call out Venezuelan president for using song to push agenda
"Despacito" singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and co-writer Erika Ender have condemned Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro for appropriating their international hit song for political gain.
The chart-topping Puerto Rican recording artists and Panamanian songwriter on Monday called out Maduro, currently the subject of violent and sometimes fatal nationwide protests over his policies, for reworking their lyrics to appeal to voters during his weekly television show on Sunday.
The revision promoted the leader's plans for a controversial citizen's assembly to be elected on July 30 and tasked with rewriting Venezuela's 1999 constitution and bypassing the opposition-led legislature.
"Our call to the Constituent Assembly only seeks to unite the country ... despacito," Maduro's version said. The term "despacito" means slowly in Spanish and refers to the singer's wooing techniques in the original version of the song.
Maduro's supporters swayed to the remix dressed in matching T-shirts and baseball caps that brandished campaign slogans. the Associated Press said. The president was seen clapping along to the remix while the audience danced, according to the BBC.
"I DO NOT AGREE WITH THIS," Ender wrote in Spanish on Instagram, citing a news story about Maduro's use of the song. "I cannot see so much pain in people I love so much. Warrior people, people with iron will. Good people, who are fighting for freedom of rights and expression ... I love Venezuela, a land that has given me true brothers and sisters. Brothers who suffer because of the situation that exists."
Ender also lamented seeing the song she co-wrote be used without permission "to advertise campaigns linked to a regime that has sowed so much discontent and suffering."
"On repeated occasions, I have said how much I enjoy the versions of 'Despacito' that have been released on a global level. However there has to be a limit," Fonsi also wrote in Spanish on Instagram. "I have never been consulted, nor have I authorized the use of or the change of lyrics of 'Despacito' for political means, much less in the middle of the deplorable situation in a country I love so much, Venezuela."
He added that his music is "for everyone who wants to listen to it and enjoy it, not to use as propaganda that tries to manipulate the will of the people who are crying out loud for their liberty and a better future."
Daddy Yankee took a much more blunt approach in his post, sharing an image of a news article about Maduro with a large red X superimposed on it.
"What can you expect of a person who has stolen lives from young dreamers and people who are looking for a better future for their children?" the reggaeton rapper wrote in Spanish.
"That you illegally appropriated 'Despacito' does not compare to the crimes you commit and have committed in Venezuela. Your dictatorial regime is a mockery not only for my Venezuelan brothers, but for the whole world. With that nefarious marketing plan, you will only continue to highlight your fascist ideology, which has killed hundreds of heroes and injured more than 2,000."
Millions of Venezuelans joined a general strike last week amid economic turmoil and a shortage of food and medicine in the country. A glut of government opponents dealt a symbolic blow on Sunday to Maduro, casting votes in an unofficial referendum that rejected his plan for the constitutional overhaul.
The government denounced the opposition balloting as illegal and seditious, according to The Times, but turnout appeared high at thousands of makeshift voting places set up throughout the country and abroad.