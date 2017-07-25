'Despacito's' Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee call out Venezuelan president for using song to push agenda

"Despacito" singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and co-writer Erika Ender have condemned Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro for appropriating their international hit song for political gain.

The chart-topping Puerto Rican recording artists and Panamanian songwriter on Monday called out Maduro, currently the subject of violent and sometimes fatal nationwide protests over his policies, for reworking their lyrics to appeal to voters during his weekly television show on Sunday.

The revision promoted the leader's plans for a controversial citizen's assembly to be elected on July 30 and tasked with rewriting Venezuela's 1999 constitution and bypassing the opposition-led legislature.

"Our call to the Constituent Assembly only seeks to unite the country ... despacito," Maduro's version said. The term "despacito" means slowly in Spanish and refers to the singer's wooing techniques in the original version of the song.

Maduro's supporters swayed to the remix dressed in matching T-shirts and baseball caps that brandished campaign slogans. the Associated Press said. The president was seen clapping along to the remix while the audience danced, according to the BBC.

"I DO NOT AGREE WITH THIS," Ender wrote in Spanish on Instagram, citing a news story about Maduro's use of the song. "I cannot see so much pain in people I love so much. Warrior people, people with iron will. Good people, who are fighting for freedom of rights and expression ... I love Venezuela, a land that has given me true brothers and sisters. Brothers who suffer because of the situation that exists."

Ender also lamented seeing the song she co-wrote be used without permission "to advertise campaigns linked to a regime that has sowed so much discontent and suffering."