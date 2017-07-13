TELEVISION
'Westworld' and 'Saturday Night Live' lead the 2017 Emmy nominations. Here's the complete list
Did your favorite TV show get a 2017 Emmy nomination? Here's the full list

Los Angeles Times Staff
"Saturday Night Live" tied with "Westworld" for the most Emmy nominations with 22. Here, host Alec Baldwin portrays President Trump on Feb. 11, 2017. (Will Heath / NBC)
"Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" led the the 2017 Emmy nominations with 22 nods apiece. This is the most nominations that the long-running NBC late-night sketch show has received in a single season.

Among those getting nods were Alec Baldwin for his impression of President Donald Trump for supporting actor in a comedy series and Melissa McCarthy's take on White House spokesman Sean Spicer for guest actress in a comedy series. "SNL" increased its record for total nominations to 231.

Carrie Fisher received a posthumous nomination for guest actress in a comedy series for Amazon's "Catastrophe."

HERE ARE THE NOMINEES:

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Comedy series

“Atlanta”

“black-ish"

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Limited series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

TV movie

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

"Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" (NBC)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

“Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

