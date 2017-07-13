Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- 2017 Emmy nominations: Here's the full list
- Loretta Lynn postpones album release after stroke: 'It deserves me at my best'
- 'America's Got Talent' pays tribute to late contestant with never-before-seen audition
- Woody Harrelson: 'The Force is still very much with' Han Solo film
- Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen jazz concert over abuse allegations
- Joe Scarborough announces breakup... with the Republican Party
- Want to buy an unreleased Michael Jackson album? It'll cost you at least $50,000
Did your favorite TV show get a 2017 Emmy nomination? Here's the full list
|Los Angeles Times Staff
"Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" led the the 2017 Emmy nominations with 22 nods apiece. This is the most nominations that the long-running NBC late-night sketch show has received in a single season.
Among those getting nods were Alec Baldwin for his impression of President Donald Trump for supporting actor in a comedy series and Melissa McCarthy's take on White House spokesman Sean Spicer for guest actress in a comedy series. "SNL" increased its record for total nominations to 231.
Carrie Fisher received a posthumous nomination for guest actress in a comedy series for Amazon's "Catastrophe."
HERE ARE THE NOMINEES:
Drama series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“House of Cards”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
Comedy series
“Atlanta”
“black-ish"
“Master of None”
“Modern Family”
“Silicon Valley”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
“Veep”
Limited series
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“Fargo” (FX)
“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)
“Genius” (National Geographic)
“The Night Of” (HBO)
TV movie
“Black Mirror” (Netflix)
“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)
"Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" (NBC)
“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)
“Wizard of Lies” (HBO)