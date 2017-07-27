Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Longtime Disney Imagineer Martin Sklar dies at 83
Disney Imagineer Martin A. “Marty” Sklar died in his Hollywood Hills home on Thursday. He was 83. No details were released about the cause of death.
Early on, Sklar served as Walt Disney’s right-hand man as he helped shape Disney's vision for Walt Disney World and Epcot Center. He was an unimposing figure who condensed Walt Disney's ideas into a widely circulated creed called "Mickey's Ten Commandments."
Joining WED Enterprises, an early version of Walt Disney Imagineering, Sklar became the leader of the Imagineering group for the next 30 years, and helped design attractions such as the The Enchanted Tiki Room, It's a Small World and Space Mountain.
“Everything about Marty was legendary – his achievements, his spirit, his career,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co. in a statement. “He embodied the very best of Disney, from his bold originality to his joyful optimism and relentless drive for excellence. He was also a powerful connection to Walt himself.”
Sklar was recently seen interacting with fans at D23 Expo. Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, called Sklar "the ultimate Disney Imagineer."
“He was one of the few people that was fortunate to attend the opening of every single Disney park in the world, from Anaheim in 1955 to Shanghai just last year. We will dearly miss Marty’s passion, skill and imaginative spark that inspired generations of cast, crew and imagineers," said Chapek.
As an imagineer, Sklar was always looking into technological advancement, but was not too far-reaching. In a 1996 article, he told The Times that "the future is a lot of fun, but the future is a moving target."
"People want to see technology that will affect their lives, and if you try to go way out, people say they're not going to live to see that."
Sklar retired as executive vice president and imagineering ambassador on July 17, 2009, which was Disneyland’s 54th birthday. Disney paid tribute to Sklar with the highest Parks and Resorts recognition, dedicating a window in his name on Disneyland’s City Hall.
At Disneyland's 50th anniversary in 2005, he summed up his life's work as he walked into the park.
"I think Disneyland is so much about reassuring people the world can be OK, that things can be orderly, that you can speak to a stranger," he told the AP. "All those things that we are losing or have lost in our daily lives."
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Leah, and son Howard.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.