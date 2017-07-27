Longtime Disney Imagineer Martin Sklar dies at 83

Disney Imagineer Martin A. “Marty” Sklar died in his Hollywood Hills home on Thursday. He was 83. No details were released about the cause of death.

Early on, Sklar served as Walt Disney’s right-hand man as he helped shape Disney's vision for Walt Disney World and Epcot Center. He was an unimposing figure who condensed Walt Disney's ideas into a widely circulated creed called "Mickey's Ten Commandments."

Joining WED Enterprises, an early version of Walt Disney Imagineering, Sklar became the leader of the Imagineering group for the next 30 years, and helped design attractions such as the The Enchanted Tiki Room, It's a Small World and Space Mountain.

“Everything about Marty was legendary – his achievements, his spirit, his career,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co. in a statement. “He embodied the very best of Disney, from his bold originality to his joyful optimism and relentless drive for excellence. He was also a powerful connection to Walt himself.”

Sklar was recently seen interacting with fans at D23 Expo. Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, called Sklar "the ultimate Disney Imagineer."

“He was one of the few people that was fortunate to attend the opening of every single Disney park in the world, from Anaheim in 1955 to Shanghai just last year. We will dearly miss Marty’s passion, skill and imaginative spark that inspired generations of cast, crew and imagineers," said Chapek.