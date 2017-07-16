'Doctor Who's' future is Jodie Whittaker, the first woman in the lead role

History has been made: BBC and BBC America announced Sunday that the new Doctor Who will be Jodie Whittaker, the first woman in the role.

"I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey — with [producer] Chris [Chibnall] and with every Whovian on this planet," Whitaker said in the announcement, which made her the 13th person to lead the series. "It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”