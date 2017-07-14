Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Ford Theatres to debut $72.2 million renovation Friday; opening weekend to feature Savion Glover and Culture Clash
- Jon Stewart confronts kid who threw a Jimmy Kimmel-themed Bar Mitzvah
- Behold Beyoncé's babies! Singer shares first photo of Sir Carter and Rumi
- Kesha gives you something 'to yell about' on spirited new song, 'Woman'
- Steve Whitmire, fired Kermit puppeteer, says he is 'devastated to have failed in my duty' to Jim Henson
First look at Disney's new 'Star Wars land'
|Meredith Woerner
The galaxy far, far away got a little bit closer Thursday night in Anaheim when the Walt Disney Co. provided the first-ever look at its upcoming "Star Wars"-themed attraction, or "Star Wars land," as it's being referred to by fans.
The attraction is under construction at Disneyland in Anaheim and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. Each will have two anchor attractions: one that will allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon, and another that puts visitors in the center of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.