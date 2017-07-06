FYF Fest publishes set times

Missy Elliott or John Talabot? Motor City Drum Ensemble, Perfume Genius or King Krule? Frank Ocean or [insert would-be replacement headliner here]?

The annual FYF Fest has announced the set times for its upcoming event, which takes place at Exposition Park on the weekend of July 21-23, and fans will have to start wrestling with such first-world concerns as whether to check out Solange or Blonde Redhead.

The 14th annual event, which got its start as a DIY punk festival in Echo Park, continues to expand its range. This year's roster will include performances across six stages by artists including Missy Elliott, Bjork, Solange, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails, Erykah Badu and dozens more.

Promoted by FYF and Goldenvoice, the festival is known for its prescience. Over the years it's helped bring to prominence artists including Mac DeMarco, the Head and the Heart, Joyce Manor and Future Islands, among others.

The biggest question mark? Frank Ocean's confirmed set. The singer and songwriter has been booked at other festivals this year, but has so far canceled both Sasquatch in Washington and Hangout in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hangout is also co-produced by Goldenvoice.

Whether Ocean will indeed land on FYF's main stage remains an open question. Although there are no indications that the soul singer is wavering, his track record is spotty. In 2015, Ocean canceled his FYF headlining appearance on less than a week's notice; Kanye West jumped in to fill the slot.

The good news is that regardless of Ocean's ways -- to repeat, he's given no indication that he'll be a no-show -- the influential rap goddess Missy Elliott hasn't been known to flake on short notice. Her highly anticipated set will be her first U.S. concert since 2008 (not including her social-media-busting Super Bowl cameo with Katy Perry in 2015), and her only scheduled concert of 2017.

Below: The clickable set times for the three-day event.