It can be TGIF every day on Hulu: The service lands popular ABC programming block in SVOD deal

Jaleel White, left, as Steve Urkel and Reginald VelJohnson as Carl in an episode of "Family Matters."

Every day can be Friday in the '90s with help from Hulu.

The streaming service announced Thursday it has signed a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the exclusive streaming rights to programs that were part of the popular ABC programming block known as TGIF.

The announcement was made during the streaming service's day of panels at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills.

The shows under the deal include "Full House," "Family Matters," "Perfect Strangers," "Step by Step" and "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper."

Nabbing the rights to "Full House" is particularly noteworthy considering Hulu's rival Netflix's success with reviving the comedy, which is returning for a third season in September.

With the Hulu deal, more than 800 episodes of the five sitcoms from the bygone family friendly lineup will be available beginning Friday, Sept. 29.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s senior vice president of content in a statement.