Jessica Alba is pregnant again, about to be 'outnumbered'

The "Dark Angel" actress, 36, and producer Warren, 38, met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2005 and have been married since May 2008.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed," she wrote Monday night, captioning a video of herself with eldest child, Honor, and second daughter, Haven, 5, all flashing big number balloons.

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are expecting a third child, the actress announced with a little help from her two daughters and social media.

The Honest Co. co-founder — let's not talk about that now — announced her second pregnancy via Facebook in 2011, and Warren marked Honor's ninth birthday last month with a sweet Instagram post that hinted at the kind of dad he is.

"My baby girl - You turn 9 today. How do I have a 9 year old??! The time is flying by but you know what ... I wouldn't have it any other way. Having you has taught me how to appreciate the here and now. I can't afford to wish for tomorrow because I know I'll miss today," he wrote.

"You are kind, thoughtful and fair. You are smart, creative and driven. You're not afraid to lead but more importantly you're not afraid to listen. Keep it up my champ! You're doing great.

"I love you. I'm so proud of you. Happy Birthday!! ... Now let's go make some slime."

Make that slime for three, please.