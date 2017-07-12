Gendry's back! The lost son of King Baratheon will return during the 7th season of 'Game of Thrones'

For "Game of Thrones" fans scavenging the Internet for spoilers about Season 7, the return of one particular, potentially pivotal, character from the past has been an open secret for some time.

But with Joe Dempsie's appearance at the world premiere of the first episode of the acclaimed HBO drama in Los Angeles on Wednesday, it is official: Gendry is coming back.

While Dempsie was mum on the details of what his blacksmithing-secret son of Robert Baratheon character has been up to since we last saw him rowing away from Dragonstone in the third season finale, he was excited about rejoining the acclaimed drama.

PHOTOS: "Game of Thrones" Season 7 premiere >>