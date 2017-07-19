Julia Roberts continues to cozy up to TV after Amazon picks up 'Homecoming'

Star of the silver screen (and People magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman) Julia Roberts is making herself at home on the small screen.

Roberts is set to headline "Homecoming," a series based on the fictional podcast of the same name, which centers around a group of individuals working at a secret government facility.

Amazon confirmed to The Times the acquisition of the half-hour drama, directed and executive produced by "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail, with a two-season, straight-to-series order. Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, writers of the podcast, will also serve as writers on the series.

Deadline first reported the series order

The "Homecoming" podcast is no stranger to big-name stars, featuring the voice work of Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, Amy Sedaris and David Cross.

The first season of the podcast was a finalist for the 2016 Peabody Award, and Season 2 debuted today.

This marks the second television project Roberts has secured this summer. In June, HBO announced that it had picked up Roberts' limited series based on Maria Semple's book "Today Will Be Different."