Justin Bieber pulls the plug on final leg of his Purpose tour

A week after announcing the supporting acts on his upcoming stadium run, Justin Bieber has pulled the plug on his ongoing Purpose world tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates,” read a statement from the singer’s representatives on Monday.

Bieber was set to launch the latest leg of his tour on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, and had booked a date at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for Aug. 5.

Last week, he announced Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa would join him for the new dates.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.