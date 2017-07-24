Kehlani, once on edge, proves at FYF that she is now a festival powerhouse

A few years ago, it wasn't certain when -- or if -- Kehlani would tour again. The singer's mental health troubles (and scars from an extremely tough childhood) threatened her burgeoning career, and one of R&B's most promising young voices was clearly in deep, deep pain.

But in less than a year she's already played three knockout sets at three of SoCal's most important festivals -- Flog Gnaw, Coachella and now a barn-burner at FYF Fest on Sunday night. That would take stamina for any act, but for one who has been through all that she has, it may be the most laudable comeback in recent pop music.

With fiery red hair extensions and a small, nimble band of drummers and dancers, Kehlani danced with physical grace and sang with outsized passion. Nine Inch Nails was just about her only competition at the end of the night, so the Trees stage was packed out to every inch of the lawn with fans who wanted something breezier to listen to.

Kehlani delivered, but there was always an edge of pain and hard-learned truths to her songs. Tunes like "Distraction" and "Gangsta" weren't nearly as despondent as Trent Reznor's over at the Main Stage. But her fans knew that Kehlani's been through just as much, and came out the other side at the absolute top of her game.

