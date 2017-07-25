Dinner with Jack and Rose: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet auctioning off a date together for charity

The heart will go on a date!

"Titanic" stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are serving themselves up for charity, auctioning off a private dinner with the two of them at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's fourth annual gala on Thursday, according to E! News and People.

The dinner is among the many auction items available for bidders at the star-studded event taking place in Saint-Tropez, France. The nonprofit, which supports various environmentally conscious causes, raised $45 million during its charity auction last year.

The Jack and Rose rendezvous will take place sometime in October or November, given the Oscar winners' busy schedules, at a New York City restaurant of the winner's choosing, according to People.

The glitzy charity gala is expected to be an "elegant evening" with a cocktail reception, live auction and performances, according to Page Six. It will be held at the Domaine Bertaud Belieu vineyard in the French Riviera.

DiCaprio and Winslet have been openly supportive of each other's career since James Cameron's blockbuster shipwreck film turned them into international superstars in 1997. The two famously reunited at the 2016 Golden Globes when DiCaprio earned the lead actor prize for his role in "The Revenant."